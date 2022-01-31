Culverhouse delighted with 'superb' first win as Kettering Town boss

Ian Culverhouse claimed his first win since taking charge of Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse hailed a “superb” effort from his Kettering Town team as he secured his first win since taking charge of the club.

Having suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in Culverhouse’s first game as Poppies boss, they bounced straight back as they returned from Darlington with a 1-0 success - their first win over the Quakers since 1989.

Decarrey Sheriff grabbed the only goal of the game after 70 minutes in blustery conditions.

And Culverhouse admitted a change of tactics helped paved the way for the victory, which sees the Poppies sitting in 10th place in the Vanarama National League North.

The Kettering manager said: “The conditions were terrible, atrocious really, for both sides. I think the ball was out of play more than it was in play.

“But I must say, again, to a man they were superb. We were a little bit off it in the first half, the shape was wrong and that was down to me.

“So we changed it to what they know and we played a little bit more direct in behind because we were against the wind and they were superb.

“Decarrey took his goal superbly, it was a hell of a finish for a young boy.”

Culverhouse, meanwhile, says he is “excited” by what he has seen in the two games he has had at the helm so far.

Kettering are back in action at Latimer Park tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they take on sixth-placed Southport.

And Culverhouse added: “I am really excited by them.

“I think there is a lot of ability there and a lot that can be developed which is what excited us when we came in.