Culverhouse content with another point for play-off chasing Kettering Town

Captain Connor Kennedy takes the congratulations after he gave Kettering Town the lead in their 1-1 draw at Farsley Celtic. Pictures by Peter Short

Captain Connor Kennedy’s second goal in as many games since returning from suspension gave the Poppies the lead in Yorkshire but they were pegged back by a Jimmy Spencer goal for the hosts.

Kettering did have chances to win it after that but were forced to settle for a draw, which moved them up to eighth place in the Vanarama National League North table with goals scored only keeping them out of the play-off positions.

The Poppies can move back into the top seven if they avoid defeat in their game in hand on the two teams above them - Boston United and Darlington - against bottom side Guiseley at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Asked whether it was a good point for the Poppies, Culverhouse replied: “I think so. And what pleased me more was the attitude of the players when I went in there at the end.

“They were really low and down. I think that shows how far we’ve come.

“To come away from home and be disappointed with the performance and a point speaks volumes for the group.

“I didn’t think we were at our best. I don’t think the game allowed us to be, it was a scrappy and horrible game but to come away from home and get a point is good.

Connor Kennedy's effort finds the net for the Poppies

“We created some good chances and once you’re on top you have to take your chances.

“If we’d got a second it would have been a different game but I am happy with a point and now we have to go into Tuesday and make sure we are right at it.”

A couple of those chances fell to striker Callum Stead who was on target in last Tuesday’s 2-0 win over York City at Latimer Park.

And Culverhouse had some words of encouragement for the forward.

It was handshakes all-round at the end after the Poppies drew at Farsley Celtic

“Callum has been unbelievable for us since he came into the building,” the Kettering boss added.