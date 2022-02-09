Culverhouse content as a draw sends Kettering Town into the top seven

Kettering Town felt they should have been awarded a penalty for this challenge on Decarrey Sheriff during the 0-0 draw at Alfreton Town. Pictures by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse was far from disappointed after Kettering Town were held to a goalless draw at Alfreton Town last night (Tuesday).

It was a scrappy affair at the Impact Arena with few clear-cut chances but the point, which made it four games without defeat for the new Poppies manager, saw Kettering move into the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North.

And Culverhouse feels his team is gathering some momentum.

When asked whether he felt it was a good point for his team, Culverhouse replied: “I think so.

“I thought the backline were superb. We knew it was going to be a physical encounter with how they play and what they have got in their side.

“We stood up really well. We only restricted them to one effort in the first half and then Jacko (goalkeeper Jackson Smith) has had a really quiet game.

“I am really proud of the boys to come here and stand up and come away with a point.

“I’m not concerned about the lack of shots on target. We are only going to get better. We are growing, we are growing into it.

“We have gone four games (without a defeat) now and if you get that momentum it’s a hard thing to stop.”

The Poppies did look the more threatening, particularly in the second half and they had a good chance to win it at the end when Jordon Crawford shot wide after being set up by recent signing Callum Stead.

And Culverhouse was adamant his team should have been awarded a penalty for what looked a clear foul on Decarrey Sheriff.

“Jordon is really disappointed in there, he felt he should have hit the target,” the Poppies boss added.

“Callum looked a threat and he has done the unselfish thing and passed it but the ball just got stuck underneath Jordon’s feet.

“And I thought the second penalty shout was one. I thought he got caught, I really did. But what can you say?”