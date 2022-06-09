Crawford leaves Kettering Town

Jordon Crawford has left Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

The forward confirmed the news on social media last night (Wednesday).

His decision to move on comes just over a year since he joined the Poppies from Corby Town.

After having to wait for his chance in the starting line-up, Crawford went on to produce some decent performances and scored six goals as the Poppies just missed out on a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

It is understood he could be about to link up with former Kettering manager at Boston United.

Writing on Twitter, Crawford said: “Just wanna thank @KTFCOfficial for my time there, everyone from the staff, the player’s and everyone else behind the scenes but mostly the fans who were great all year. But it’s time for a fresh start.”

Crawford follows Connor Barrett and Alex Brown in leaving Latimer Park this summer while the futures of other key players including Connor Kennedy and Gary Stohrer remain unresolved.