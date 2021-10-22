Cox to stay on as Poppies boss

Paul Cox is staying on as Kettering Town manager

Paul Cox is staying at Kettering Town, despite significant interest in him from Vanarama National League North rivals AFC Telford United.

It was revealed by the Shropshire Star on Wednesday this week, 24 hours after the Poppies had been knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup at Buxton, that Cox was one of the leading contenders to take over the vacant manager’s position at the New Bucks Head following the recent departure of Gavin Cowan.

Cox has led the Poppies to an encouraging start to the new season as they sit in eighth in the National League North, with the biggest blot on the copybook for the new-look squad being that disappointing fourth qualifying round replay defeat on Tuesday night.

However, after a couple of days of silence, Kettering have now confirmed that Cox will be remaining at Latimer Park and a contract has been agreed with him to reaffirm the club’s postion, although tomorrow’s (Saturday) home clash with Southport has been called off due to Covid-19 precautions within the Poppies camp.

In a statement, the Poppies said: “Fans will be aware of recent speculation with regards to our manager Paul Cox being linked with the vacant manager’s post at AFC Telford.

“The club would like to clarify that Paul Cox is and will remain the manager of Kettering Town FC.

“As everyone will know, success breeds interest and it was therefore inevitable that the success we are achieving, both on and off the pitch, coupled with the calibre of our manager would prompt clubs to enquire about his availability.

“The club wants to make clear that at all stages, over the last few days, both the manager and AFC Telford have acted with respect in regards to Kettering Town FC.

“Paul sees his future in the Poppies manager’s seat.

“As to avoid any doubt or ongoing speculation over Paul's commitment to Kettering Town FC. the club and Paul have agreed the terms of a contract.”

Cox added: “Good things are happening at the club.

“We have always spoken of a five-year plan that targets success and growth, on and off the pitch, and of course I want to be part of that.