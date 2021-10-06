Cox delighted with the unity as Poppies seal FA Cup success

The Kettering Town players celebrate their FA Cup win over Leamington. Pictures by Peter Short

Paul Cox felt “the club was as one” as Kettering Town moved a step closer to the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup last night (Tuesday).

The Poppies finally registered a win over Leamington at the 11th attempt in recent history as goals from Callum Powell and substitute Isaac Stones secured a 2-0 success in the third qualifying round replay at Latimer Park.

Powell’s strike was goal number 900 for the club in the FA Cup with Stones’ effort taking them back to the top of the all-time goalscoring chart in the competition ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Cox watches on from the sidelines at Latimer Park

But the most important thing was that the victory ensured the Poppies booked themselves a fourth qualifying round home clash with Northern Premier League high-flyers Buxton a week on Saturday (October 16).

Cox was delighted with the way his team set about their business, particularly in the second half as they limited the Brakes to few goalscoring opportunities.

And the Poppies boss paid tribute to the club’s fans for the role they played.

“I thought our game management in the second half was excellent,” he said.

“We knew what was going to happen, we knew they would throw everything at us and that there would be balls coming into the box and, as a unit, I thought it was the best we have defended in and around our box.

“More importantly, some of the kids grew up a bit and managed the game excellently.

“I am just delighted for the players and the supporters who were like a 12th man for us.

“The players appreciate the support and it felt like the club was as one, as a whole on this night.

“People were hiding the balls when they went out of play to waste a bit more time for us, there is an absolute desire for us to be successful again.

“It amazes me and makes me smile.

“We will enjoy the moment but I will get the boys’ feet back on the ground for Saturday, which will be another really tough game.”

That game on Saturday is against Chester at Latimer Park as the Poppies return to National League North duty.