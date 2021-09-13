Cox delighted with 'professional' Poppies

Decarrey Sheriff celebrates in style after his first goal of the season gave Kettering Town the lead in their 2-0 victory at Guiseley. Pictures by Peter Short

Paul Cox hailed a “professional” performance from his Kettering Town players as they claimed another impressive win in the Vanarama National League North.

Second-half goals from Decarrey Sheriff and Callum Powell secured a 2-0 victory at Guiseley on Saturday as the Poppies made it four games without defeat.

The result ensured Kettering are still in seventh place in the early table after an encouraging start to the new campaign for Cox’s new-look side.

Decarrey Sheriff takes the congratulations after his goal at Guiseley

And the manager believes there is still even more to come from his players.

“It was as professional of a performance that I have seen from this group,” Cox said.

“It wasn’t fluid and the type of game we like to play in the first half but we were solid and resolute and we looked a well organised side.

“In the second half, the game became a little bit more open and I thought we took our chances well.

“And once again, the game management was excellent. For such a young side, the way they managed the game at the end was excellent.

“There were a lot of pleasing factors but we can still improve and that’s the most important thing. There are areas in which we can get better.”

Cox reserved special praise for Sheriff who was handed a start after Isaac Stones was ruled out due to a muscle injury.

Sheriff duly scored his first goal of the season and Cox felt the frontman was a shining example to those who are waiting for their opportunity in the starting line-up.

“It’s been tough for a number of players and there are still lads who I think will play a massive part in our season who aren’t getting a run at the moment,” the Poppies boss added.

“It’s a lovely position for me to be in when you have young, dynamic players who are champing at the bit to get into the side.

“And I think Decarrey epitomises what I ask for. He has had to be extremely patient but he has worked really hard in training and in the behind-closed-doors games we have played.