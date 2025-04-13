Cowan salutes Brackley for 'incredible' show of togetherness in key win

George Carline was the match-winner (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan hailed the 'incredible' togetherness of his team as they maintained their title charge on Saturday.

The Saints netted a late winner as they won 2-1 at Warrington Town in Vanarama National League North.

George Carline was the last-gasp hero, adding to an earlier effort from Morgan Roberts.

The result keeps third-placed Brackley just a point off the top with three games to go.

"It was a really fantastic performance in a really difficult game," Cowan said.

"We got the late winner but it would have been a travesty if we hadn't won the game. It was total domination, chance after chance after chance.

"Our area of critique is being ruthless in front of goal because with that many chances, we should have been out of sight.

"It was always going to be difficult coming here, and they seemed to want to win the game more than ever, so credit to them.

"But we totally dominated the game and our only concern was them breaking away on us.

"Their goal came from us needing to be better defensively and it was deflected so you wonder whether it's going to be one of those days.

"But the lads' togetherness was incredible, their belief, just phenomenal really.

"They keep churning it out, they keep staying in there with the big boys and we're pushing everyone to the wire.

"I said we're not going anywhere, and we're staying right in the mix."

Roberts produced a hugely impressive performance for Brackley in the crucial away success.

And Cowan said: "He was by far man of the match.

"Not only what he does with the ball - as his manager I challenge him a lot without the ball - I just thought he was immense, as they all were.

"His performance was incredible in and out of possession.

"In all three phases of the pitch, he really did a job for the team.

"We're really pleased with the rest of the lads, and they were all fantastic."

Next up for the Saints is a home game against Oxford City on Friday (kick-off 3pm).

They will face another match just three days later as they go to Leamington on Monday afternoon.

And ahead of this weekend's action, Cowan said: "It's important.

"It's hard to enjoy wins at this stage of the season.

"Oxford is the big task now and being part-time, we need to make sure our recovery is right and the lads are prepared.

"The staff are on top of it and the players really believe in the information that is given to them.

"For part-time players, they are really professional. They do things right.

"They eat right, they'll be recovering and it's not like in my day where we sunk pints to recover.

"They're bang on it and credit to them."