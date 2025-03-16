Cowan confident Brackley can still mount title challenge despite Buxton setback

Gavin Cowan (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan is still confident his Brackley Town team can mount a real title challenge this season despite seeing them suffer a setback on Saturday.

The Saints were beaten 1-0 at home by Buxton in Vanarama National League North, dropping four points off the pace in the process.

Scunthorpe United are leading the way with eight games remaining in the current campaign.

But Cowan said: "We've got to put it into perspective, there's eight games to go and we're still very confident we can mount a serious challenge.

"All eight games will be tough.

"We've got to face Radcliffe away (on Saturday) now and we've got to take it one game at a time.

"There's a lot of belief in that changing room and we will get back to what we are.

"It just felt like one of those days (against Buxton), we couldn't quite get going and we certainly felt like we were our own worst enemy."

Brackley had been on a six-game unbeaten run before Buxton rocked up at St James Park on Saturday.

And despite having their chances, the Saints couldn't take anything from a frustrating encounter.

"We're obviously disappointed with the result," Cowan said.

"We felt like we certainly deserved something out of the game if not more.

"We've seen a replay back of what we thought was a goal because the ball was over the line, but sometimes you don't get what you feel you deserve.

"We had a couple of penalty shouts, a couple of chances, but credit to Buxton because they came and hit us on the counter.

"They were full of energy, which we knew they would have, they played the second-ball game and we got caught just with a lax pass and couldn't quite get it over the line.

"Every time we got into good positions, it was that final detail, a lack of concentration and we couldn't quite see it through.

"We're disappointed but credit to the players because they didn't deviate from having a good attitude.

"The players just needed to trust our process because there were too many on their own agenda and just not having that final detail.

"We're a bit aggrieved we haven't come away with something from the game, but this is football and nothing changes for us in the scheme of things."

Cowan added: "They (Buxton) were clearly set up to hit us on the counter, which is fine and it's a compliment to us.

"When we played them at their place, it was a very different game on their surface.

"We felt like the numbers were good but we were our own worst enermy on this occasion because we couldn't quite get going in the final third.

"There wasn't that final pass, that final cross, their keeper has pulled off some good saves and they were throwing bodies on the line.

"It's what we're going to come up against for the rest of the season.

"They celebrated in there like they won the World Cup and that's how much it means to them. Coming and beating us is a big thing.

"We've got to be equally as passionate and desperate to win football matches, and we are.

"I'm not going to criticise my players too much because they've been absolutely brilliant, we've been on a fantastic run.

"It's just that we've got to learn from this game, getting caught on the counter, our own mistake and it's those final details that were not as good as we ordinarily would be."