Covid case causes Poppies' clash with Brackley to be called off
The two teams had been due to meet at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday)
The pre-season clash between Kettering Town and Brackley Town tonight (Tuesday) has been called off.
The announcement was made late last night with Brackley having to put themselves in isolation after a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Saints squad.
The National League North rivals were due to meet as part of the Newlands Shield pre-season competition.
Kettering have confirmed they are trying to arrange a new opponent to play them in a friendly at Latimer Park to replace the fixture.
The Poppies and the Saints will meet over the festive period in the National League North with Brackley playing host on Boxing Day while the return fixture is at Latimer Park on January 2.