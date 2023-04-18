Corinthians relegated from UCL Premier Division South after defeat at Newport Pagnell

Corinthians’ spot in the bottom two of the division was confirmed last night (Monday) as they were beaten 3-0 by Newport Pagnell Town, who leapfrogged Wellingborough Town into third place at the other end of the table.

It’s been a tough campaign for Corinthians with just five wins registered from their 33 games so far.

The loss at Newport came after they had drawn 1-1 with Bugbrooke St Michaels at Sergeants Lawn on Saturday, Tai Williams on target.

Rothwell Corinthians have been relegated from the United Counties League Premier Division South

Elsewhere at the weekend, Wellingborough slipped to a surprise 3-1 defeat at bottom side Long Buckby, despite Nat Gosnal-Tyler giving them an early lead.

And Desborough Town were also beaten 2-1 at home by Histon after also taking a second-half lead through Liam Boath.

