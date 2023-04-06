News you can trust since 1897
Corinthians pick up a crucial win as Doughboys maintain lofty position

Rothwell Corinthians picked up a crucial win on Tuesday night to keep alive their hopes of getting out of the bottom two in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:48 BST- 2 min read

A first-half goal from Merson Styles proved to be enough to seal a 1-0 success over bottom side Long Buckby at Sergeants Lawn.

Corinthians are now five points behind third-from-bottom Lutterworth Town with a game in hand as they gear up for a tough home clash with title contenders Rugby Town on Saturday before they head to neighbours Desborough Town on Easter Monday (3pm kick-off).

Desborough’s five-game winning streak came to an end last night (Wednesday) as they squandered 1-0 and 2-1 leads before losing out 3-2 at Cogenhoe United.

Rothwell Corinthians claimed a crucial win over Long Buckby on Tuesday eveningRothwell Corinthians claimed a crucial win over Long Buckby on Tuesday evening
Courtney Lashley and Alvin Magagada were on target for Ar Tarn who host FA Vase finalists Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday.

Wellingborough Town maintained third place in the table with a 2-0 victory over Histon last weekend.

Second-half goals from Thomas Iaciofano and Neo Richard-Noel sealed another win for the Doughboys who are six points behind second-placed Rugby.

Wellingborough’s Easter programme sees entertaining Milton Keynes Irish on Saturday before they take on Cogenhoe in another home game on Monday (3pm).

Burton Park Wanderers fought back from a goal down to claim a fine 3-1 win over high-flying Rugby Borough in Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League on Tuesday night.

Trailing 1-0, two goals from Boyd Lyons and one from Zac Allen secured the points for Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Rushden & Higham United took the local bragging rights as they beat Raunds Town 2-1 at Hayden Road.

Ryan Knowles and Jory Mann won it for the Lankies while joint-manager Dean McBride was on target for the Shopmates.

SELECTED FIXTURES FOR THE EASTER WEEKEND

SATURDAY

United Counties League Premier Division South: Desborough Town v Newport Pagnell Town, Rothwell Corinthians v Rugby Town, Wellingborough Town v Milton Keynes Irish.

Spartan South Midlands League, Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Thame United Reserves, Eaton Socon v Whitworth, Letchworth Garden City Eagles v Raunds Town.

EASTER MONDAY (all matches kick-off at 3pm)

United Counties League Premier Division South: Desborough Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Wellingborough Town v Cogenhoe United.

Spartan South Midlands League, Division One: Raunds Town v Eaton Socon, Thame United Reserves v Burton Park Wanderers, Whitworth v Rushden & Higham United.