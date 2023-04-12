Corinthians bidding to avoid the drop while Doughboys' top-two hopes are ended

The Easter weekend saw Corinthians slip to a narrow 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Rugby Town on Saturday before they claimed a 2-2 draw at neighbours Desborough Town on Easter Monday.

The results have left them five points adrift of safety with three games to go - the first of which is at home to Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday before they head to FA Vase finalists Newport Pagnell Town next Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Rugby, Lamin Jammeh pulled a goal back after 80 minutes with Corinthians 2-0 down but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Action from Rothwell Corinthians' 2-1 home defeat to Rugby Town last weekend. Picture by Martin Pulley

On Monday, Corinthians were within 13 minutes of clinching a crucial win as they led 2-1 thanks to goals from Craig Maisiri and Marcel Rzeszutek.

But Ar Tarn hit back with an own-goal sealing a share of the spoils after Rico Duggan had earlier brought it back to 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desborough, who sit in 10th place, take on Histon in their final home game of the season this weekend.

Wellingborough Town’s hopes of finishing in the top two are over after they were held to two draws over the busy weekend.

Thomas Iaciofano scored both goals in a 2-2 stalemate with Milton Keynes Irish on Saturday before the local derby with Cogenhoe United ended all-square at 1-1 on Monday with Jack Bowen on target for the Doughboys.

Wellingborough now trail second-placed Rugby by seven points with just two games left in their season - the first of which is at already-relegated Long Buckby on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fine Easter weekend for Burton Park Wanderers in Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League as they completed a quickfire double over Thame United Reserves.

A Connel Lyons goal earned them a 1-0 win at Latimer Park on Saturday before goals from Zac Allen, Lyons and Joe Buckingham sealed a 3-2 away success at the same opponents on Easter Monday.

A bank holiday derby went the way of Whitworth on Monday as Jacob Thompson’s hat-trick and a goal from Remy Brittain helped them to a 4-1 success over Rushden & Higham United, who had Ashraf Masumbuko on target.

This week’s fixtures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow (Thursday)

Spartan South Midlands League, Division One: Lutterworth Athletic v Burton Park Wanderers, ON Chenecks v Whitworth.

Saturday

United Counties League, Premier Division South: Desborough Town v Histon, Long Buckby v Wellingborough Town, Rothwell Corinthians v Bugbrooke St Michales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartan South Midlands League, Division One: Ampthill Town v Rushden & Higham United, Buckingham Athletic v Raunds Town, Whitworth v Lutterworth Athletic.

Monday

United Counties League, Premier Division South: Newport Pagnell Town v Rothwell Corinthians.

Tuesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad