Corby's Vucenic secures a winning return with submission success in London

Corby’s Jordan Vucenic enjoyed a victorious return to action in front of a sold-out crowd at Cage Warriors 150 last night (Friday).

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT- 1 min read

‘The Epidemic’ was making his first appearance since suffering defeat in a brutal unification bout against Paul Hughes.

All eyes were on Vucenic at a packed out indigo at the O2 as he faced rising star Tiziano Ferranti in the featherweight bout, which was the main event of the evening.

It didn’t take long for Vucenic to make his mark as he fought for multiple takedowns.

Jordan Vucenic was victorious in London on Friday night. Picture by Dolly Clew
And the finish came after just over three minutes of the second round when Vucenic found the rear-naked choke from his back to force the submission.

