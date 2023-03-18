Corby's Vucenic secures a winning return with submission success in London

‘The Epidemic’ was making his first appearance since suffering defeat in a brutal unification bout against Paul Hughes.

All eyes were on Vucenic at a packed out indigo at the O2 as he faced rising star Tiziano Ferranti in the featherweight bout, which was the main event of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn’t take long for Vucenic to make his mark as he fought for multiple takedowns.

Jordan Vucenic was victorious in London on Friday night. Picture by Dolly Clew