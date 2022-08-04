Corby’s new era begins in the FA Cup

Lee Attenborough's reign at Corby Town officially gets under way in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend

Having arrived this summer, the new Steelmen boss leads his team into the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday as they take on AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round at Steel Park.

Three other local clubs are also setting out on the long road to Wembley this weekend with Wellingborough Town, Desborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians all bidding to move into the next stage.

For Corby, though, it is the start of a new campaign with their Northern Premier League Midlands season beginning next weekend with another home game against Coleshill Town.

But new boss Attenborough’s full focus is on the FA Cup and a potential banana skin against their United Counties League Premier Division North opponents.

“We are looking forward to it,” Attenborough said.

“Obviously, it’s a bit of a different test to the games we have had so far in that there will be expectations on us to go and win it and the pressure is on us to do so.

“By the time we play them, they would have had two competitive games in the league and we wouldn’t have had any so we know it’s not going to be easy.

“We have to be ready and we have to be right. We will prepare properly and make sure we go into Saturday full of confidence and ready to take on the challenge.”

Attenborough has faced a big rebuilding job over the summer.

After a disappointing campaign last time out, the Steelmen saw almost a total summer clear out of last season's squad.

Attenborough has signed a number of players familiar to him from his time at Loughborough Dynamo while the likes of Matty Slinn and Joel Gyasi have plied their trade in these parts previously.

With a whole new squad in place, the Steelmen manager is wary that things may take time to settle but he is confident they can make a good start this weekend.

“If you’d asked me six weeks ago whether I’d be happy with the squad I have now, I would have snapped your hand off for what we have put together,” Attenborough said.

“We want to hit the ground running but we have to be prepared for that perhaps not happening.

“But we have to stick to our guns because, in the long run, we do know what we’re doing.

“However, we are happy with what we have got and we are confident we can make a good start.

“We are still fine tuning things but, in six weeks, I think we have done well to get the squad we have got together.”

The three local UCL clubs head into their FA Cup matches on Saturday having already played two league matches this week.

Desborough have home advantage in their extra preliminary round clash on Saturday as they host Histon.