Corby Town's game at Coleshill Town has been postponed

With Coleshill having a 4G pitch, it had been hoped the game would survive the freezing temperatures.

However, the hosts this morning confirmed that an issue with frozen pipes in the dressing-rooms meant that the encounter could not go ahead as planned.

In a short statement on Twitter, Coleshill said: “Today’s game against Corby is postponed, we have frozen pipes to the changing rooms and on this basis the league will not allow the game to go ahead.”

The postponement means Lee Attenborough’s team will now not be in action again until Boxing Day when they are due to take on Daventry Town in an all-Northamptonshire clash at Steel Park.