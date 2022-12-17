Corby’s clash at Coleshill called off due to ‘frozen pipes’
Corby Town’s Northern Premier League Midlands match at Coleshill Town today (Saturday) has been called off.
With Coleshill having a 4G pitch, it had been hoped the game would survive the freezing temperatures.
However, the hosts this morning confirmed that an issue with frozen pipes in the dressing-rooms meant that the encounter could not go ahead as planned.
In a short statement on Twitter, Coleshill said: “Today’s game against Corby is postponed, we have frozen pipes to the changing rooms and on this basis the league will not allow the game to go ahead.”
The postponement means Lee Attenborough’s team will now not be in action again until Boxing Day when they are due to take on Daventry Town in an all-Northamptonshire clash at Steel Park.
The Steelmen have confirmed that game will now kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm.