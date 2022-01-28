Corby Town sign Garwood from AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Ben Garwood has signed for Corby Town from AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Ben Garwood has swapped Hayden Road for Steel Park after joining Corby Town from fellow Northamptonshire club AFC Rushden & Diamonds on a dual registration.

The right-back spent some of pre-season with the Steelmen before signing for Diamonds.

Garwood is Corby's second new signing of the week after they snapped up striker Sam Moore from league rivals Coleshill Town and both are in line to make their debuts in tomorrow's (Saturday) Northern Premier League Midlands clash at high-flying Chasetown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby, meanwhile, have confirmed both Jack Connor and Miguel Ngwa have returned to Northampton Town following their stints at Steel Park.