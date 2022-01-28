Corby Town sign Garwood from AFC Rushden & Diamonds
The defender is in line to make his Steelmen debut tomorrow (Saturday)
Ben Garwood has swapped Hayden Road for Steel Park after joining Corby Town from fellow Northamptonshire club AFC Rushden & Diamonds on a dual registration.
The right-back spent some of pre-season with the Steelmen before signing for Diamonds.
Garwood is Corby's second new signing of the week after they snapped up striker Sam Moore from league rivals Coleshill Town and both are in line to make their debuts in tomorrow's (Saturday) Northern Premier League Midlands clash at high-flying Chasetown.
Corby, meanwhile, have confirmed both Jack Connor and Miguel Ngwa have returned to Northampton Town following their stints at Steel Park.
But young Cobbler Peter Abimbola will be continuing on his work experience deal with the Steelmen.