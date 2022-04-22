Corby Town set for final game of the season

Joe Curtis is hoping to be fit for Corby Town's last game of the season. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills’ team face a trip to Belper Town and while there may be little on the line for the Steelmen, the same can’t be said for the hosts.

Belper go into the last day holding the final play-off place and are two points clear of Carlton Town, who will need to win at title-chasing Stamford and hope Mills’ side do them a favour.

And the Corby boss knows his team must be “professional” and do all they can to ensure their disappointing campaign finishes on a high note.

“There is always something to play for,” he added.

“If we go and beat Belper then Carlton have a chance of getting in the play-offs.

“Although it won’t help us achieve anything, we have to go and be professional and go and do our jobs well.”

Mills is hoping his team will be boosted by the return of midfielder Joe Curtis who missed the 3-1 home defeat to Daventry Town on Easter Monday due to an injury he picked up in the 1-0 loss at Spalding United last Saturday.

“We might have Joe back, he thinks he will be okay for Saturday so we will have to have a look at that,” the Corby boss added.

“That would be a bonus but we won’t have Curtis Hartley available and we will have to assess Jordan O’Brien.