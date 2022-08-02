Corby Town pay tribute to former player-manager Mackin​​​​​​​

Corby Town have paid tribute to former player-manager John Mackin

Mackin moved to Corby with his family as a schoolboy and he joined Northampton Town as a goalkeeper in March 1961.

He eventually established himself as an outfield player and made his competitive debut in the old First Division as a substitute in a game at Sheffield Wednesday in 1966.

In 1966/67, Mackin scored five goals in 40 appearances and, the following season, he played 45 games and scored a further seven goals.

He was released by the Cobblers in July 1969 and went on to play for both Lincoln City and York City before Ken Burton signed him for Corby in 1973.

Mackin made a scoring Southern League debut in the 3-2 loss at Banbury United and went on to net five times in 53 apperances as he was named the player of the year.

In the 1974/75 season, the right-back scored twice in 52 games and took over as club captain and then took over as caretaker player/manager from Mick Blick with the appointment made permanent in October 1975.

He held down that role until 1977 after four successful years with the Steelmen as a player and manager.

Mackin returned to local football briefly in 1978 when he took over as manager Cottingham.