Corby Town 'part company' with manager Mills

Gary Mills has left Corby Town

A statement released by the club the afternoon confirmed they have “parted company” with the manager as the Steelmen’s Northern Premier League Midlands campaign drew to a close.

Corby were beaten 2-0 at Belper Town on the final day of a disappointing season, which has seen them finish in 15th place in the table.

And it has now resulted in Mills leaving Steel Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short statement from the club said: “Corby Town Football Club can confirm they have parted company with the first team manager by mutual consent