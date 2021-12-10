Corby Town manager Gary Mills

Gary Mills doesn’t really care how it happens but he knows Corby Town must find a win this weekend.

The Steelmen suffered a third Northern Premier League Midlands defeat in a row last Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Belper Town at Steel Park.

It means Corby have now picked up just four points from a possible 18 in their last six matches - a run of form that has left them in the bottom half of the table and a huge 16 points behind Stamford who currently hold the final play-off position.

Boss Mills is desperate to see his team get back to winning ways and an opportunity to do so presents itself on Saturday when they head to lowly Wisbech Town.

“I have been in the game a long, long time and football never changes,” Mills said.

“You go through different runs of winning, losing and drawing and we are going through a run of losing but that can change with the next game.

“That’s how simple it is. We have to go and win the next game and then see if we can get into a habit of winning matches.

“We are capable of it, I know we are. What comes with a run like the one we are in at the moment comes a mindset that we all need to get out of.

“And when I say all of us, even the fans probably don’t believe at this moment in time that we can go and win a game.

“We all have to snap out of it. But the only way it happens is by working hard, doing the basics and scrapping and fighting to win a game no matter how we do it.”

This weekend’s game will also mark the halfway stage of the Steelmen’s league season and, regardless of what happens on Saturday, the half-term report will make for disappointing reading given Corby were expected to be challenging towards the top end of the table.

But Mills insists he and his players must go and find a way to salvage something from the campaign.

“We are heading towards Christmas time and the halfway point and, in footballing terms, it’s half-time,” he added.

“We are losing the first half and we have got to come out in the second half and turn things around.

“There will be teams sitting in the top six now who might not be there at the end of the season.