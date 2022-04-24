Corby Town inviting applications as they seek a new boss

The Steelmen ‘parted company’ with Gary Mills immediately after their 2-0 defeat at Belper Town on the final day of the Northern Premier League Midlands season.
The campaign had been a tale of frustration and disappointment for Corby as they eventually finished in 15th place.
Now they are hunting a new boss and the club are inviting applications for the role with the deadline for those interested being 11.59pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.
A club statement read: “Corby Town Football Club are inviting applications for the position of first team manager.
“All interested parties are requested to send their CV with covering letter to the club chairman Stevie Noble, [email protected]
“The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Monday, May 2, 2022.”