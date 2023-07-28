Corby Town assistant boss Darren Edey (Picture: Peter Short)

But they will make the trip in good heart and in good shape after producing a stirring fightback at Stamford Town on Tuesday night.

Despite enjoying plenty of possession and perhaps creating the better chances, the Steelmen found themselves 3-0 down to the Daniels at half-time, but goals from a couple of trialists and a 25-yard cracker from Jordan O'Brien had them level at the hour mark, and that was how it stayed.

With manager Gary Setchell away, assistant boss Darren Edey took the reins, just as he did in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Southern League Premier neighbours Kettering Town, and he felt the draw was the least Corby deserved.

"I felt we were a little bit flat against Kettering on Saturday, and then we went 1-0 down after about two minutes at Stamford which wasn't ideal," said Edey.

"We then came in at half-time 3-0 down, but we had the best chances and most of the game was played in their half.

"We hadn't been outplayed or outclassed.

"In the second half we switched formation and within 20 minutes it was 3-3 which was pleasing, as they won our league last season and they are a good benchmark of what we need to achieve.

"I thought we competed well. It was really pleasing how we came back into it and I think we probably deserved to win it, and there were plenty of positives."

The countdown to the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division opener at Boldmere St Michael's on August 12 is well and truly on, and Edey is confident the Steelmen will be ready.

"We know Saturday is going to be another tough game, but that's what you want from pre-season," he said.

"We will then have two training sessions next week, and we have a friendly against Biggleswade (Aug 5) who are the same level as us.

"We will then have two more training sessions before the league starts, and we are really happy with how the squad is looking.

"We have a few trialists in that we try to get to commit over the next week or so if they want to be part of it.