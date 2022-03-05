Corby Town 6 Histon 1 - Jon Dunham's verdict

The Corby Town players celebrate one of their goals during the 6-1 win over Histon at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

There was little sign of what was to come when Histon went in front inside two minutes.

It was a pedestrian moment in the Corby defence as they froze with Finley Wilkinson arriving to beat Ben Heath from close-range.

But, from there, the floodgates opened at the other end.

Lewis White heads home the Steelmen's second goal

The Steelmen were level within four minutes when Sam Moore broke through the middle and finished well with a lob over Sam Roach and then, with 16 minutes on the clock, the hosts went in front when Lewis White rose to head home Connor Furey’s corner via the underside of the crossbar.

Defender White found himself on a perfect hat-trick when his left-footed effort found the corner after James Clifton’s mis-hit shot fell into his path.

And just two minutes later, Histon’s problems only got worse as Furey raced through and produced a calm finish with the visitors protesting after they felt Charlie Lewis was fouled in the build-up.

Ben Garwood shot wide after a neat move ended with Kamy Gille crossing low into the area and White came close to that perfect hat-trick when his rocket of a free-kick was well saved by Roach.

James Clifton rounded things off by heading home his second and Corby's sixth goal

But Garwood had a hand in the fifth just before half-time when his cross to the far post found Jordan O’Brien who teed up James Clifton for the simplest of side-foot finishes.

As always seems to be in this sort of situation, the second half rarely produces the same as the first and that was certainly the case.

The Steelmen remained in control throughout with any threat Histon had being snuffed out.

At the other end, the lively Moore shot over after bursting clear and staying on his feet despite being clipped.

But there was one more goal to come with 12 minutes to go when Curtis Hartley crossed from the right and Clifton finished things off with a fine header.

There was time for a glimpse into the future as 16-year-olds Lewis Kennedy - son of Steelmen legend Gary - and Jack Kuspert were given their first taste of senior football late on.

That capped off an excellent afternoon for the Steelmen who can certainly look forward to another season at Step 4 and one they will hope brings more results and displays like this one.

Corby: Heath; Hartley, Mulligan, White, Gille; Curtis (sub Kennedy, 87 mins), Clifton; Garwood, O’Brien (sub Gee, 76 mins), Furey; Moore (sub Kuspert, 87 mins). Subs not used: Taylor, Grubor.

Histon: Roach; Lewis, York, Brookes (sub Smith, 44 mins), Bexfield; Towner (sub Collinson, 87 mins); Camara (sub Ramirez, 68 mins); Thorpe, Wilkinson, Cole; Rolph. Subs not used: Lindsay, Key.

Referee: Karl Donaghey.

Goals: Wilkinson (2 mins, 0-1), Moore (6 mins, 1-1), White (16 mins, 2-1), White (21 mins, 3-1), Furey (23 mins, 4-1), Clifton (45 mins, 5-1), Clifton (78 mins, 6-1).

Bookings: Rolph (foul).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Connor Furey - there were plenty of contenders on a good day for Corby with James Clifton, in particular, influential in the middle of the pitch. But young forward Furey was his usual busy self. He was up and down the wing all afternoon in his usual hard-working manner and produced a composed finish for the fourth goal.