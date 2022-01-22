Corby Town 3 Coleshill Town 0 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Elliot Sandy heads off to celebrate after scoring Corby Town's third goal in their 3-0 win over Coleshill Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Corby Town ended their 10-game winless run in impressive fashion with a fine 3-0 victory over Coleshill Town at Steel Park.

To say it has been a tough last couple of months for the Steelmen in the Northern Premier League Midlands would be a huge understatement.

The pressure was rising on boss Gary Mills during a seven-match losing streak but the shoots of a recovery had shown in the last two matches with successive draws at Sutton Coldfield Town and at home to Yaxley.

Jordan O'Brien fires home his and the Steelmen's first goal

But Corby moved things back up a level against seventh-placed Coleshill.

From the first whistle, Mills’ team looked the more energetic and they had a good chance to take the lead inside the first two minutes when Jordan O’Brien played in Elliot Sandy who saw his shot batted away by visiting goalkeeper Paul Hathaway.

But the same combination combined to give the Steelmen the lead after 14 minutes.

Sandy was the provider this time, laying the ball perfectly into the path of O’Brien who made no mistake with a thunderous finish in the far corner.

Corby continued to look the more threatening while goalkeeper Ben Heath was rarely troubled throughout the whole 90 minutes.

Coleshill do go close early in the second half when Liam Molesworth headed wide from a corner.

But two goals in the space of four minutes finished the job for the hosts.

Impressive Northampton Town loanee Peter Abimbola did brilliantly to win the ball back on the right and his cross struck the arm of Shay Palmer in the area.

Referee Alan Cox pointed straight to the spot and O’Brien was coolness personified as he sent Hathaway the wrong way from 12 yards.

And it was game over just past the hour. O’Brien’s effort from the edge of the area was straight at Hathaway but the goalkeeper spilled it and Sandy showed his predatory instincts by jumping on the loose ball and hammering home to make it 3-0.

That would prove to be the end of the scoring as Corby remained solid at the other end to wrap up a second successive clean sheet into the bargain.

This was much more like it from Mills’ Steelmen.

The last couple of months have been rough but, on the back of this display, there must surely be hope that the remainder of the season can have much more ups than downs.

Corby: Heath; Hartley, White, Mulligan, Gille; Abimbola, Curtis, Clifton, Furey; O’Brien; Sandy (sub Gee, 88 mins). Subs not used: Grubor, Brittain, Taylor.

Coleshill: Hathaway; Sandhu (sub Dainty, 58 mins), Palmer, Rowe, Carter-Byrne; Tongue, Rowe, Willis, Molesworth; Phillips (sub Donnelly, 61 mins), Tomkinson (sub Washbourn 58 mins). Sub not used: Hendrickson.

Referee: Alan Cox.

Goals: O’Brien (14 mins, 1-0), O’Brien pen (57 mins, 2-0), Sandy (61 mins, 3-0).

Bookings: Molesworth, Tonge (both fouls), O’Brien (time-wasting).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Jordan O’Brien - it was a day on which there were plenty of contenders. But the forward stood out. He was instrumental in most of the good things Corby did in the final third. He produced an emphatic finish for his first goal and was the coolest man in the building when slotting home from the penalty spot to make it 2-0. A fine performance on a fine day for Corby.