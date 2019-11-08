Corby must focus on themselves, says boss Ashley

Ashley Robinson and the Corby Town players will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record in the league when they take on Kempston Rovers this weekend. Picture by Alison Bagley

The Steelmen had to show a bit of patience at Steel Park last weekend before second-half goals from John Dean and assistant-manager Elliot Sandy helped seal a 2-0 success over Kidlington.

Corby have now gone 11 league games without defeat since the start of the season and remain two points clear of the summit going into another home clash with Kempston Rovers this weekend.

And joint-boss Robinson believes it could well be a similar story for his team tomorrow.

“We have to take each game as it comes and keep doing what we are doing,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a lot of belief in this group we have here and, while we may look to add one or two here and there, the nucleus of this squad is what we will have for the whole season.

“I was really proud of the guys last weekend because they had to show patience and that was the message that was sent out before the game and at half-time.

“We aren’t going to go and win every game 5-0 or 6-0, no game is going to be easy and Kidlington came to our ground and made it hard for us. They were very resolute.

“In those situations, you have to keep doing the right things in the right areas and keep plugging away and that’s what the players did. In the end, they were rewarded for it.

“This weekend will be no different. Kempston aren’t in the best of form but that means nothing.

“They will come here and make themselves hard to break down but we just have to focus on ourselves and make sure we are doing the right things.”

Robinson, meanwhile, provided an update on the fitness of top scorer Steve Diggin who has missed the last three games because of injury.

“Steve has a slight knee issue,” added Robinson, who also confirmed Tamworth pair Rev James and Coden Duncan have now returned to their parent club.

“He probably could have been on the bench last Saturday but we didn’t want to take any chances.

“We will have a good look at him this week and we will see how he is.