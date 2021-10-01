Corby manager Mills targets big points haul from the next two

Corby Town manager Gary Mills and assistant Darron Gee watch on during the 3-0 win at Yaxley last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills is targeting maximum points from Corby Town’s two games over the next week as he bids to keep them moving up the Northern Premier League Midlands table.

The Steelmen take on Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) before heading to Shepshed Dynamo next Tuesday night.

And they head into the weekend having picked up a third win from their last four league games with a 3-0 success at Yaxley.

Corby welcomed Jordan O’Brien back from injury as he scored their second goal while James Clifton also featured after rejoining the club from Basford United towards the end of last week.

Those three wins in the last four have all come without conceding a goal with the only blots on the recent copybook being a 3-0 defeat at leaders Halesowen Town and a 6-0 loss at National League North outfit Boston United in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

But Mills is in a positive move ahead of a quickfire double-header.

“We had a couple of players back last Saturday and we might have Lewis White back this weekend as well, which would be a big bonus,” the Corby boss said.

“There are never any excuses that come out of my mouth, only facts and when you are missing players it does affect you.

“So to get some back and having players in their right positions makes a big difference and it showed last Saturday.

“Every game is important for different reasons but we are now faced with a Saturday-Tuesday situation over the next week where we know that if we can win both then our league position will change dramatically.

“But we have got to go and do it. We have one at home and one away and we have to go out and perform with the same discipline as we had on Saturday.

“We have picked up a few clean sheets along the way but we aren’t getting carried away with last weekend’s win. That’s gone.

“We face the next challenge and we have to win our games and see where it takes us.”

Mills, meanwhile, was delighted to secure the signing of experienced Clifton who slotted into a midfield role last weekend.

“There’s no doubt we have been missing someone like James,” Mills added.

“We have been changing the midfield around a lot but he slotted in there on Saturday and made the game look simple.

“For the level, I believe it’s a good signing for us. It’s a move he wanted to make because he lives closer to here.