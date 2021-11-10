Corby look to get back on track with a run of home games

The original match between Corby Town and Sutton Coldfield Town was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch and the two teams will try again at Steel Park tonight. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby Town begin a run of three successive home games when they take on Sutton Coldfield Town in a re-arranged Northern Premier League Midlands clash at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen sit in 14th place in the table following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at high-flying Ilkeston Town - a huge 14 points off the play-off places.

Their last six league games have seen them pick up just seven points from a possible 18, a run boss Gary Mills knows isn’t up to the standards he expects.

Tonight’s clash is followed by another home game with Cambridge City on Saturday while Loughborough Dynamo are the visitors on November 20.

Mills believes his players have it in them to put a big run of form together to get the season back on track and he knows an upturn in fortunes is needed quickly.

“It’s made up for us if we have the drive to go and do it,” Mills said as he looked ahead to the run of games at Steel Park.

“I want my players to go and show that we can get nine points from these three games.

“We need to do that if we have any aspirations to go and be part of the mix up at the top.

“We are already making that hard for ourselves now. We are a number of points behind and it’s going to take a good run to get up there.

“We are capable of that good run if we play like we did for the first 45 minutes at Ilkeston.”

Tonight’s game was re-arranged after the original game between Corby and Sutton Coldfield was abandoned after 20 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch at Steel Park on October 2.