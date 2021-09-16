Corby boy Purdie is back for his charity book signing

Jon Purdie will be back in Corby next week to sign copies of his book

Former professional footballer Jon Purdie will be back in his hometown of Corby for a charity book signing next week.

Purdie, who began his career at Arsenal and went to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers before having a successful time in non-League with the likes of Kidderminster Harriers, has written a book about his experiences in the sport.

The book ‘Purds Booze and Footy’ was released around three months ago and Purdie will be on hand to sign copies while raising money for Breast Cancer Now at The Clubhouse at Corby Town’s Steel Park stadium next Friday (September 24).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be joined by fellow Corby boys former Republic of Ireland star Eddie McGoldrick and ex-Nottingham Forest striker Lee Glover for a question and answer session while the evening will also feature live music and a charity auction.

I have sold 90-odd tickets for the night at Corby and the tickets are £10 which includes a copy of the book and entry to the evening,” Purdie said.

“I am sure there will be a few who turn up on the night as well.

“My mum and dad are still based in Corby and I have lifelong friends here. I hope this will be a chance to catch up with a few old faces.

“We will have a bit of a question and answer session with myself, Eddie and Lee.

“It would be good to shift a few books but the whole thing is in aid of Breast Cancer Now so it’s a charity thing and we will have an auction and some live music. There will be something for everyone.

“We’ve got some good auction prizes including a couple of Chelsea shirts from the Champions League winning team from last season and a signed George Best picture as well.

“The book is just about giving an insight into life as a footballer back in the day before the money became ridiculous.

“It’s about the journey I went through. It’s just to point out that it’s not all glamorous.

“A lot of boys dream of being a footballer like I did. I met a lot of great people along the way and there were some funny stories but the dream didn’t really come true.

“But I don’t think I was cut out to be a footballer in all honesty and that’s the truth. I had the ability but probably not the mentality.”