Corby boss Setchell wants a packed Steel Park for crunch Spalding clash

The on-song Steelmen are on a four-match winning run and have moved to within four points of the Pitching-In Northern League Midland Division play-off places.

They take on a Tulips side that are third in the table, but this week they parted company with their manager Brett Whaley after an indifferent run of form that has seen them drop off the title pace despite staying unbeaten in the league until January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are still 10 points better off than the Steelmen though, who will more realistically be setting their sights on Sporting Khalsa and Boldmere in fourth and fifth respectively.

Spalding will also be managed at Steel Park by former Corby midfielder Elliot Sandy, who has been placed in interim charge following Whaley’s dismissal.

Corby have been on a great run, and although they weren't at their best last weekend they still saw off struggling Dereham Town 1-0.

Setchell accepted his team produced a 'flat performance', but is promising that definitely won't be the case when Spalding come to town – and he is called on the supporters to get along and do their bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We weren't really at it on Saturday, but I will make sure that we are fully 100 per cent wound up for the visit of Spalding at the weekend,” said Setchley.

“We need to make Steel Park as busy as possible next week, because if we can get 700, 800 or 900 down there, maybe even more, and make it a really tough test for Spalding.

“The boys are doing everything they can, getting four wins in a row.

“We will be ready, we will have players back, and we will be ready to set about them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Bedford Town boss Setchley has done an excellent job since replacing Lee Attenborough in the Steel Park hot seat, and he is keen to keep the momentum going.

“We want to be competitive,” Setchell told Corby Town TV Online. “I wasn't in this league at the start of the season, and I think Spalding were the team that went the longest unbeaten in the country, at all levels.

“They had an unbelievable start, but we are now at the business end.

“On paper, it is probably a 50-50 game. I know they are higher than us in the league, but we are in good form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It might be down to a bit of brilliance, maybe a mistake, a refereeing decision, that put is our way.

“But if we can get 700 or 800 fans in that might tip the scales in our favour.”

And on his team’s charge for the top five, he added: “Whoever does sneak into the play-offs, they are normally in a good spot.

"Some teams have been at the top for ages and ages, and it is looking like a two-horse race now (for the title, between Stamford and Halesowen).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whoever doesn't get it, they are going to be down on their luck, whereas whoever gets in on the last day is full of momentum. It is nice with eight games to go to still be talking about our chances being live.

“Not many people saw this five or six games ago, but we have worked really hard.”

Corby are set to be boosted by the return of key pair Matthew Slinn and Danny Gordon, who both missed the trip to Dereham through flu and injury respectively.

They will also have new signing Charley Sanders available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad