Corby boss Setchell satisfied as late Mills strike secures only second Steel Park win of the season

Corby Town's players celebrate Greg Mills netting his late penalty to seal the 1-0 win over Hinckley LRFC on Saturday (PIcture: Jim Darrah)

New siging Greg Mills was the hero on his debut after making his return to the club on Friday, the substitute winning and converting the 86th-minute penalty that proved decisive.

The win lifts Corby up to ninth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, although they remain a hefty 12 points away from the top five, and Setchell was very pleased with his team's afternoon's work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he was also pleased to give the club's long-suffering home fans something to smile about at Steel Park.

"I thought it was a good performance, and they are the type of games we have not won enough of this season," said Setchell.

"Those tight games, we have come out on the wrong side of so many of them this season which is why we are not in and around the play-offs.

"We have lost six or seven of those and only won one or two, and that's the difference between being ninth in the league and fifth in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really pleased with the players, really pleased with the performance, and pleased that we kept a clean sheet."

Corby's only other home win came on New Year's Day when they edged past AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3-2, but Setchell is now hoping the win over Hinckley can kick-start a strong finish the season at Steel Park.

"I am pleased the lads gave me 100 per cent maximum effort, and I am pleased for the 511 that turned up to watch, because I feel we have let them down this season at home," said the Steelmen boss.

"To still get 511 it a bit of a dead rubber is a massive effort by the supporters, because they are sticking with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So that win is for them, because they have stuck with us all season and they deserve that little bit of cheer.

"Hopefully we can give them four or five more of those against decent opposition before the end of the season."