Corby boss Mills so pleased to still be in the FA Cup

Jordan O'Brien grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser to ensure Corby Town will be part of tomorrow's FA Cup first qualifying round draw ahead of a preliminary round replay at Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was pleased that Corby Town are still in this season’s Emirates FA Cup after they shared a pulsating 3-3 draw with Soham Town Rangers at Steel Park.

The Northern Premier League Midlands rivals served up a cracking preliminary round tie, which swung one way and the other before ending in stalemate and ensuring a replay at Soham on Tuesday night.

The Steelmen stormed into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Lewis White and Steve Diggin, with his fourth in as many games this season.

But Soham staged a remarkable fightback with Alistair Conway and Declan Rogers bringing them level before Diggin missed a penalty with the score at 2-2.

Soham looked to have won it when Lee Chaffey put them in front for the first time but Corby hit back themselves with Jordan O’Brien’s stoppage-time deflected free-kick ensuring both sides will be in tomorrow’s (Monday) first qualifying round draw before they do battle again on Tuesday.

“We are still in the FA Cup, it’s cup football and that’s the most important thing,” Steelmen boss Mills said.

“I have been in that situation many times where we have equalised in the 94th minute in competitions before and then gone a long way.

“The players will learn a lot from that. I thought we were outstanding for 20 minutes, we nicked two goals but 2-0 is the most dangerous scoreline in football.

“No matter what level you play at, it’s always dangerous. Unfortunately, we didn’t continue how we started after the second goal and we have given away the first goal by trying to be too clever in the middle of the park.

“Football is football. When you’re 2-0 up, you’re disappointed you haven’t won the game. When you’re 3-2 down, you’re delighted you’re still in the hat.

“What we have all learnt is that when you are 2-0 up, the game isn’t over. We have gone through everything in that one game.

“But the boys will learn from that, I hope they learn from that. We are in the hat and I am delighted we still are.

“I am pleased they kept going but we have to learn how to make sure we don’t get into that position.

“Many teams in many leagues would go from 2-0 up to 3-2 down and lose the game 3-2. But we got it back to 3-3.

“With Jordan at the end, I just wanted him to hit the target. Sometimes you just have to put your head down. The goal doesn’t move. Fortunately, it got a little deflection and we have got it back to 3-3.