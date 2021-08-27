Corby boss Mills sees progress after FA Cup joy

Gary Mulligan heads home his and Corby Town's second goal during their FA Cup win at Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby Town are gearing up for a big bank holiday double-header after enjoying a memorable night in the Emirates FA Cup this week.

Having drawn 3-3 with Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Soham Town Rangers at Steel Park last Saturday, the Steelmen faced a replay at Soham on Tuesday night.

And it proved to be another entertaining encounter with Corby falling behind before two goals from Gary Mulligan put them in front, only to be pegged back to 2-2 as the tie went to extra-time.

But it was the Steelmen who secured themselves a first qualifying round home tie with Hendon a week on Saturday thanks to Jordan O’Brien’s penalty and a Steve Diggin goal - his fifth in as many matches this season - in the second period of extra-time.

Now the focus falls back on the league with a home game against Spalding United tomorrow (Saturday) being quickly followed by a short trip to Stamford, who are managed by former Corby boss Graham Drury, on Bank Holiday Monday.

And Steelmen boss Gary Mills knows his team will need to recover quickly after their midweek exploits and a long night in Cambridgeshire.

“We have got to rest up and get ready for two big league games over the weekend,” the Corby manager said.

“Going to extra-time is something we had to do and you have to deal with it. We have been back in for training and we kept that light.

“We lost our first league game and since then we have bounced back with results.

“That’s pleasing and it breeds confidence. There is always room for improvement, of course there is.