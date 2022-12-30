Hilton Arthur celebrates after he scored Corby Town's second goal in the Boxing Day success over Daventry Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen returned to action after a three-week lay-off with a 2-1 victory over Daventry Town at Steel Park on Boxing Day.

That win saw them move to within three points of the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off places ahead of their first game of 2023 which is at third-placed Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday (January 2, 3pm kick-off).

Attenborough believes the club are well on course for a much stronger campaign than they endured last time out and he is hoping the Steelmen supporters will back him and his players as they bid to stay in touch with the top five.

“Before Boxing Day we had 31 points from 19 games,” the Corby boss said.

“Last season, the club got 40 points in total so we are still on course to be much, much stronger than last year.

“Of course we are looking at that last play-off place. I’d be lying if I said we weren’t.

“There are five or six teams who are in there with us but we are going to keep plugging away and we need the supporters with us.

“There will be times like Boxing Day when we go 1-0 down and it can get frustrating.

“We just need them to stick with us. When it went to 1-1 against Daventry, you could see it lifted everybody. We just need everyone on the same page and pulling in the same direction.”

The Steelmen are sure to be in for a stern test on Monday as they take on a Stamford side managed by former Corby boss Graham Drury.

The two sides shared a 1-1 draw at Steel Park back in August.

And Attenborough added: “We will work on a few bits.

“Stamford is going to be a tough test. On paper, Stamford away is one of the top two or three hardest tests you will get in this league.

“We will have to prepare properly but we will only worry about what we do.

