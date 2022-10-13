Action from Corby Town's 0-0 draw with Shepshed Dynamo last weekend. Picture by David Tilley

Corby Town make the trip to the West Midlands with an unbeaten record on the road in the Northern Premier League Midlands so far this season.

But that record looks set for its sternest test so far against the table-topping Yeltz who have won eight of their nine games so far, including all four they have played on home soil.

The Steelmen were held to a goalless draw by Shepshed Dynamo at Steel Park last weekend.

And, with another tough test at Spalding United following on next Tuesday night, boss Attenborough is excited for the big games that are coming up.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said as he looked ahead to the clash at Halesowen.

“These are the games you want to play in, the reason we do this is so that we can play big games in front of big crowds.

“Hopefully, we will put in a performance worthy of the size of the game and obviously we want to come away with a positive result.

“We shouldn’t need any more motivation other than that we’re going to the team who are top of the league.

“We have got loads riding on it in terms of pride and showing we are a good side.

“These are the sorts of games that tell you whether you’re a decent side or a top side who can go to these grounds and get results on a regular basis.

“So I am looking forward to seeing what some of our players are about.

“A lot of the boys I have managed before but a lot I haven’t. They have looked good and done well in certain situations but Saturday is a completely different test against a side that has been together a long time, who have spent heavily and who are expected to win the league.

“So I am looking to see if we can go and put in a good account of ourselves.”

Attenborough admitted he is still looking for the right “balance” from his team after two draws in their last two matches.

Corby squandered a 3-0 lead before being held to a 3-3 stalemate at Bedworth United at the start of the month.

And then, there was no way through for either them or Shepshed at Steel Park last Saturday.

“We are proving fairly difficult to beat, you can see that from just one defeat in 10 league games,” the Steelmen manager added.

“Our problem at the moment is finding the balance.

“When we look really good going forward, we look a bit vulnerable at the back like we saw in the Bedworth game.

“But when we are keeping it tight at the back, we are sometimes lacking a bit of punch going forward.

“It’s all about finding that balance and that’s something we are still working on.