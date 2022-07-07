Corby boss Lee pleased with his ‘characters’

Lee Attenborough welcomes latest signing Florian Tsaguim to Steel Park. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

The Steelmen’s pre-season is up and running with a flurry of new signings coming into Steel Park as the new manager begins a summer rebuild of the squad.

So far, the likes of Jordan Mcleod, Dan Bucciero, goalkeeper Jason Alexander, Curtis Burrows, former AFC Rushden & Diamonds duo Matty Slinn and Joel Gyasi, Danny Gordon, Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Michael Jacklin and Tristan Dunkley have agreed deals with the Steelmen for the forthcoming Northern Premier League Midlands campaign.

The latest addition was confirmed last night (Wednesday) with former King’s Lynn Town youngster Florian Tsaguim signing for the club after he scored in last Saturday’s 2-1 behind-closed-doors friendly win over Birstall United.

And Attenborough is pleased with what he has got through the door at the moment.

“I have always said that I want players with good quality but they also have to have the right personality,” the Corby boss said.

“When speaking to all of these lads and explaining what I want from them, they came across as the right characters as well.

“These guys are all willing. I have done my homework on all of them and I think they will all be good to work with.”

Goals from Slinn and Tsaguim earned Corby their victory last Saturday with the official friendly campaign due to get under way at Aylestone Park next Tuesday night.

And Attenborough added: “We probably still had six or seven to come back so we will get stronger but we had a couple of the youth teamers play 90 minutes so it was a nice mix of first-team players and some of the young lads as well.