Corby boss Lee ‘gutted’ with the result but not the display

Goalmouth action from Corby Town's 2-0 home defeat to Loughborough Dynamo. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen lost to Attenborough’s former club Loughborough Dynamo for the second time in the space of a week as they went down 2-0 at Steel Park having been beaten 3-1 away from home in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy last Tuesday.

Former Steelman James Tague put the visitors in front four minutes into the second half in front of a healthy crowd of 585 before a Kevin Da Silva Bastos penalty wrapped up the win for Dynamo, who maintained second place in the table.

But Attenborough was left scratching his head as to how his team didn’t get on the scoresheet as they dropped to fourth in the table.

Boss Lee Attenborough watches on from the sidelines

“I thought that was up there with one of our best performances of the season so far,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We asked them to sustain pressure for as long as we possibly could and we’ve basically done it from one to 90. I can’t remember a period of the game where we were on the back foot.

“But you have to credit Loughborough, they were organised and defended their box well.

“They are up there and they are second in the league on merit.

Curtis Hartley flies into a challenge with a Loughborough opponent

“Tuesday hinged on a refereeing decision and I said my piece on that but we didn’t react to their second goal very well.

“This time, I thought we did react well to their first goal. On another day, you stick those chances in and come away happy because the performance was decent.

“I said to the lads, it’s all about fine margins at this level. We’re not going to beat teams 6-0 every week and no-one is going to beat us 6-0.

“The games are won at both ends of the pitch and they’ve had two balls into the box and two goals and we have had 15 corners and lots of balls fizzing across goal but with no reward.

“It’s one of those games. I am gutted with the result but the performance was encouraging more than anything.

“We got the ball in good areas and we looked sharp. We are just lacking that cutting edge.