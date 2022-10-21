Dom Perkins celebrates his goal in Corby Town's 3-2 defeat at Halesowen Town last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen are back at Steel Park tomorrow to take on Dereham Town on the back of two tough away games.

Attenborough and his team suffered late heartbreak in front of over 1,000 fans at leaders Halesowen Town last weekend as they battled back from a goal down to lead 2-1 thanks to goals from recent signing Dom Perkins and substitute Tristan Matthews, only to see the hosts score twice in stoppage-time to clinch a 3-2 victory.

Then, on Tuesday night, Corby travelled to unbeaten Spalding United and again fought back from a goal down to lead through Tsaguim Florian and Rio Molyneaux’s first for the club but were pegged back by a late equaliser.

Boss Attenborough felt both games showed his team are capable of competing with the best in the division and now he wants his team to put together a run that will maintain their interest in the top-five places.

“I think we have played the top four now,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We are four points outside the play-offs so it’s more than game that we have to claw back now.

So we need to put a bit of a run together sooner rather than later so that we have something to hold on to.

“You want to be in and around the play-offs rather than playing catch up all the time.

“We have seen off what has been, on paper, a tough run of fixtures.

“We have some games coming up now where, again on paper, you’d look at them and target them for games where you’d want to go and get three points.

“We have to make sure we are focused and prepared for each and every one of them.

“If we can pick up four or five wins and a couple of draws in the next six or seven-game stretch then we will be right amongst it.

“We are positive but we have looked a bit nervy in the latter stages of matches recently.