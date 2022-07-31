Corby boss Attenborough pleased with the day but not the result

Steelmen boss Lee Attenborough

The Steelmen were edged out 1-0 by higher-ranked neighbours Kettering Town in their last run-out before the season gets under way with a home clash against AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup next Saturday.

But Corby turned in an encouraging display in what was a competitive encounter.

“I really enjoyed the day, the crowd were brilliant and I am just disappointed we didn’t give them a goal to shout about,” new boss Attenborough said.

“We have spent the last six weeks living out of the kit bag away from home so it was good to get back to Steel Park.

“We were disappointed not to get a result out of that.

“Even with it being a friendly, we wanted to get a result and we were playing a team from two steps above but I felt we matched them in large parts of the game.

“And, for 25 minutes in the second half, we had a large portion of the ball and created a few good chances.

“They will argue they had chances as well but, overall, the shape looked decent and I will keep saying it but we are a few light.

“We have Michael Jacklin, Curtis Burrows and Tristan Dunkley to come back so we aren’t far away.

“We haven’t scored for a few games now so we need to sharpen up at the top of the pitch but, all in all, it wasn’t a bad performance.”

Attenborough made three changes early in the second half and made further substitutions as the game progressed as he ran the rule over some trialists.

And he believes there will be competition for places when he names his squad for next weekend.

“Everything we have been doing has been geared up towards next weekend,” he added.

“The lads know there are still shirts up for grabs and we have to give boys the opportunity to show they are worthy of a shirt.