Corby boss Attenborough keen to deliver a settled squad

Action from Corby Town's 1-1 draw with Cambridge City on Wednesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

The new-look Steelmen have enjoyed an encouraging start to the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign with 10 points coming from the first 12 available after they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Cambridge City on Wednesday night.

Attenborough included recent signing Tom Maddison in his starting line-up while Scott Floyd came off the bench to make his debut in the first half, replacing the injured Hilton Arthur.

And Attenborough admits he will be working to ensure his squad settles down soon.

“I like a settled squad, I don’t like ins and outs all the time and you’d see that from my team sheets from the last four or five years,” the Corby boss said.

“But we have come here and had to get a squad together quickly. I have assembled what I feel is a good squad but the nature of the beast is that it has to be one in, one out until I get it completely settled.

“I thought Scott Floyd was outstanding when he came on, the best player on the pitch and not just because of his delivery for the goal but for his appetite to go and win headers and to get after the ball.

“He will very likely start on Saturday and I have said to others to not come knocking on my door if they aren’t in the team.”

Corby look set for a stern test over the bank holiday weekend as they head to Chasetown on Saturday before hosting Stamford, who are managed by former Steelmen boss Graham Drury, on Bank Holiday Monday.

“I went to watch Chasetown on Tuesday, we know a lot about them,” Attenborough added.

“For us, it’s a case of transferring attitudes off the pitch onto the pitch.

“Before the game on Wednesday, we were up for it but maybe there were a few tired legs and we really are limping into games at the moment. It’s not ideal.

“I know fans are already looking at the Chasetown and Stamford games and feeling they will show us what we are all about but I think the Cambridge game did that as well because there are no easy games in this league.