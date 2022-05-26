Corby boss Attenborough confirms his backroom team

Lee Attenborough and his staff met with the Corby Town volunteers this week as he begins his reign at Steel Park. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

Tom Hayes and Steve Venables, who both worked with Attenborough at Loughborough Dynamo, have joined the Steelmen as assistant-manager and joint-assistant respectively, while Matt Wain has been installed as the club's new performance coach.

Attenborough and his staff were in Corby this week as they met the club's volunteers at Steel Park for the first time.

In an update on the club's website, Attenborough said: “I've built a management team that has a variety of different skills to make sure we have all bases covered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tom is a real asset to the club and I am delighted to bring him in as my assistant. He has worked with me previously at Loughborough Dynamo but has since been away and managed very successfully himself at Step 5 with Leicester Nirvana, making consistent progress there. He is a UEFA A license coach and is also Head of Men’s Football at Nottingham University.

"Venners (Venables) is someone who has worked with me for the past two seasons. He's been involved in non-League football for a long time and knows the leagues really well.

"And Wainy (Wain) is another real valuable asset to the club. He has previously coached and managed at Coventry University and holds a UEFA B license. He will be working alongside Tom and Steve to plan training sessions from his match analysis based on game recordings."

Attenborough, meanwhile, also delivered an update as he begins to look at the first-team squad for the new Northern Premier League Midlands campaign.

Elliot Sandy and James Clifton have left Corby and have since signed for league rivals Spalding United while youngster Connor Furey also confirmed on social media that he has departed Steel Park.

Attenborough added: “As you will have seen, some players have left the club as we aim to go in a different direction.

"There are some players from last season who we will also be offering deals to that I believe are part of the clubs future.

"We have already moved on several key signings and have agreements in place with a number of exciting players. Due to registration not officially being open yet, we will wait to announce these, however, rest assured that recruitment so far has been really positive and there are still a couple more in the pipeline.