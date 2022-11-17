Home to more than 40 teams from the men’s and women’s senior teams to under-7s and over-70s walking footballers, Steel Park’s former disused bar and store area has been transformed into improved changing facilities for the first team.

Featuring the latest technology to assist with team preparation, other improvements include an area for fitness equipment, an electronic whiteboard and a large screen TV.

Desborough-based RK Electrical Mechanical Services, an award-winning electrical, plumbing and heating business, helped to transform the old sponsors bar area following its demolition.

Corby Town manager Lee Attenborough in the newly-refurbished dressing-room at Steel Park

Richard Panter, head of sales and new business at the company, said: “RK’s team were delighted to be asked to work on this exciting refurbishment project.

“Our team were brought in to replace old for new, installing the latest energy efficient measures as well as taking care of plumbing works, carpentry, decoration and flooring.

“In times when energy costs are high, where possible our team advised and installed some of the latest affordable energy saving measures including the installation of the latest anti-stick push button showers, which reduce water wastage as they are less likely to stick resulting in a continual run of water.”

The new changing room replaces a smaller, irregular shaped one.

Costs for the significant £35,000 improvement, which took two months to complete, were met by the Premier League Stadium Fund, which provided 70 per cent of the funding with the club funding the remaining amount.

Steelmen chairman Stevie Noble added: “The new changing facilities have been finished in good time for what we hope will be a promotion push this season.