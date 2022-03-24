Connor signed Kettering Town deal after interest from elsewhere

Connor Johnson was back in action for Kettering Town on Tuesday night after signing a contract with the club. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies confirmed on Monday that the centre-half had signed a deal with the club.

And, following Johnson’s return from a two-game ban in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Hereford at Latimer Park, first-team coach Joe Simpson revealed the defender had been the subject of interest from other clubs before putting pen to paper.

“Connor’s been outstanding.” Simpson said.

“He’s really good around the dressing-room and he’s been fantastic since we came in.

“Obviously, there has been interest from a couple of clubs not too far away but I think it says a lot about him that he wants to stay here, he wants to commit to it and I think he’s enjoying it with us so far.

“It was great to have him back the other night, I thought he was tremendous for us.

“We also have Gary Stohrer available now and he’s been a different class for us. Having his experience back in there will be a big positive for us.”

Stohrer is available again for this weekend’s home clash with Chorley after serving a three-match ban while Connor Kennedy is now halfway through a four-game suspension following his red card in the 2-1 loss at Spennymoor Town.

The captain should be available again for the home game against York City on April 5 while George Cooper is still ruled out due to injury.

Kettering manager Ian Culverhouse will be the guest at a sports breakfast at The Stirrup Cup in Barton Seagrave on Saturday.

A former Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur player, Culverhouse will attend the morning chat show ahead of the afternoon match at home to Chorley.

The event gets under way at 11.00am with breakfast served from 10.30am and places are £12 including breakfast and a drink.