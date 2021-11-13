Connor at the double as Poppies see off Blyth

Callum Powell takes the congratulations after scoring Kettering Town's opening goal in their 4-0 success over Blyth Spartans at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

Connor Kennedy scored twice as Kettering Town won 4-0 at home to struggling Blyth Spartans in the Vanarama National League North.

The captain’s brace, Callum Powell’s sixth league goal of the season and Gerry McDonagh’s first for the club ended the Poppies’ five-game winless run in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Gloucester City’s win at home to Farsley Celtic sent Blyth to the foot of the table.

Gerry McDonagh grabbed his first goal for the Poppies to wrap up the victory

Chris Smith and Powell were Paul Cox’s two changes from the Kettering team that were knocked out of the Hillier Senior Cup in the week, whilst new signing Aaron Cunningham was one of three switches made by Blyth manager Michael Nelson.

The Poppies’ opening goal came early on, Powell running onto Kennedy’s flick on and passing into the bottom corner.

Blyth rarely threatened Rhys Davies’ goal before the interval, but the Poppies goalkeeper had a lucky escape after a quarter-of-an-hour when JJ O’Donnell blocked his clearance and the ball stayed out of the net.

Kennedy had a header blocked on the line from Rhys Sharpe’s corner before a bizarre incident on the half-an-hour mark.

Blyth's Aaron Cunningham saw red late on

Referee Jonathan Maskrey pulled up and had to be replaced by one of his assistants.

Former Premier League linesman Andy Woolmer took the flag for the rest of the game.

Lamine Sherif and FC Halifax Town loanee McDonagh both fired just over as Kettering looked to double their advantage before the break.

They did just that soon after the restart, Kennedy with an excellent volley from Harrison Neal’s cross.

The Poppies skipper added his second midway through the second half, looping home a header from another Sharpe corner.

McDonagh ran through on goal and placed into the far corner for a fourth a few minutes later.

Kennedy almost completed his hat-trick soon after, but his close range header was saved by Alex Mitchell.

Blyth went up the other end and created their best chance of the game, but Neal made an excellent block to deny O’Donnell.

Kettering had opportunities to make it five late on, but Kennedy headed over when following up from a saved Powell shot and substitute Jordon Crawford scooped over from a cut back.

To make matters worse for Blyth, Cunningham was sent-off in injury time for raising his hands after a Connor Barrett tackle as the Poppies secured a comfortable win.

Cox’s side travel to third-placed Chorley whilst Blyth face Hereford on Tuesday night.

Poppies: Davies; Barrett, O’Neill, Johnson, Smith, Sharpe; Sherif, Kennedy, Neal; McDonagh (sub Perry, 82 mins), Powell (sub Crawford, 81 mins). Subs not used: Stohrer, Ofosu, Brown.

Blyth Spartans: Mitchell; Evans, Milburn, Buddle, Lees, Watson; Hickey (sub Thomson, 56 mins), Cunningham, Deverdics (sub McKeown, 68 mins); O’Donnell, McNall (sub Dale, 68 mins). Subs not used: Byrne, Painter.

Referee: Jonathan Maskrey.

Goals: Powell (1-0, 6 mins), Kennedy (2-0, 51 mins), Kennedy (3-0, 68 mins), McDonagh (4-0, 71 mins).

Booking: Buddle (foul).

Sending-off: Cunningham (violent conduct).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Connor Kennedy - The Poppies captain flicked on for Callum Powell to open the scoring early on and chipped in with two goals himself. He also had chances to complete his hat-trick late on.