The ball is in the net and Ty Deacon heads off to celebrate after he scored AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ second goal in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Hitchin Town. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Confidence is high at AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the moment.

Andy Peaks’ team made it five wins from their last six Southern League Premier Central matches as first-half goals from Ben Diamond and Ty Deacon ultimately secured a 2-1 victory at bottom side Hitchin Town last weekend.

It’s been an impressive run of form that has lifted Diamonds into the top 10 and to within striking distance of the play-off places as their season arrives at the halfway stage this weekend.

This purple patch began back on October 26 when Diamonds claimed a 2-1 success at Stratford Town, who are the visitors to Hayden Road this weekend before Peaks’ team head to Tamworth next Tuesday evening.

Peaks maintains that it would be a “fantastic achievement” if his team are able to mount an assault on the play-off places.

But the main focus at this stage is to try to keep the good run going tomorrow (Saturday).

“I always said that if we could be in and around the play-offs and challenging then it would be a fantastic achievement with the resources we’ve got and that hasn’t changed,” the Diamonds manager said.

“We have managed to get some players in who have fitted into our budget, with a bit of character and a bit of flair and a willingness to work.

“The changes we have made seem to have had a positive impact on us.

“The boys should feel confident whoever we are playing at the moment.

“There are a few teams who are a bit up and down and Stratford are one of those sides who have had some very good results and some not so good.

“We know they have some good players and we beat them just a few weeks ago so they will want to get one over us.