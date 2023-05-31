COMMENT: So, who could be next for the manager's hotseat at Kettering Town?

Lee Glover’s sudden departure on Sunday night certainly took everyone by surprise, his appearance at a fans’ forum earlier this month suggesting he was staying on for the second of his two-year contract to lead the Poppies in the Southern League Premier Central following the team’s relegation from the Vanarama National League North on the last day of last season.

With owner Ritchie Jeune having stepped back from the day-to-day running of the club, the decision of who will be next to take their place in the home dugout at Latimer Park rests with the newly-formed management committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been busy behind the scenes but now they have their first major football-related task and it’s no surprise to see club president Ken Samuel leading the search - a safer pair of hands you’ll struggle to find.

Lee Glover's exit from Latimer Park has sparked a search for a fourth manager in as many years for Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

But who might he be talking to over the next few days? Who might have applied? Indeed, who is next?

The online rumour mill has been in full swing and, since it’s unlikely there will be an appointment until at least next week, it gives us all a chance to speculate about who will become the Poppies’ fourth permanent manager in as many years.

It’s no surprise to see academy director Luke Graham being mentioned by plenty while legendary players Brett Solkhon and John Dempster, currently high up in Coventry City’s academy, are on fans’ wishlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two former Poppies bosses in Paul Cox and Thomas Baillie have been mentioned while former player and caretaker-boss Steve Kinniburgh was quick to rule himself out when asked about it on social media.

Poppies legend Brett Solkhon has been mentioned as a potential future manager at the club. Picture by Peter Short

Andy Whing, who surprisingly resigned as manager of Banbury United recently, has been linked and he certainly knows how to win the division Kettering are heading into while there are many admirers for Ricky Marheineke who continues to do a good job under the radar at St Ives Town.

Another name that has come to the fore in recent hours has been that of Gary Flinn, who led Newport Pagnell Town to successive FA Vase finals in the past two seasons - winning one and losing one.

He was recently appointed as the new Leighton Town manager so any move to Latimer Park seems unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a suggestion that Kettering could ‘take a punt’ on a young, upcoming manager.

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin has been linked with the job at Kettering. Picture by Jim Darrah

And with that in mind, there are two names of interest.

One is Mitch Austin.

A former under-21 manager and first-team assistant-boss at Kettering, he has since been plying his trade at a lower level but has had a huge impact at Harborough Town.

Austin has had the Bees buzzing as he led them into Step 4 for the first time in their history after winning the United Counties League Premier Division South title and they had a flirt with the play-offs in their first campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

A passionate manager with a burning desire to move up the ladder, Austin is a name that jumps off the sheet of paper when it comes to the up and coming category.

But there is another and this is, perhaps, a wildcard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Tomlin, a Rushden & Diamonds legend who went on to play for the likes of Peterborough United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, is reportedly seeking his first managerial role.

Tomlin retired from the pro game last year and duly took up a player-coach role at Ilkeston Town, alongside former Kettering man James Jepson who is the assistant-manager there.

So Tomlin, who recently put a picture of himself securing his A Licence on social media, ticks the box for experience of the division Kettering are heading into and certainly has the playing pedigree to his name.

Indeed, the next Kettering manager’s name may not have featured in these words.

But it’s nice to have a bit of fun looking into it.