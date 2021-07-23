Cobblers to take on neighbours Diamonds at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

The match replaces the meeting with Brackley Town that was scheduled for that date, but had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 issues in the Saints camp.

Instead, Town will now play another county non-League team in Rushden, with the match being played at the Dog & Duck in Wellingborough (ko 7.45pm).

The two sides had been due to meet at Diamonds' Hayden Road home last Wednesday evening, but that too was called off for Covid reasons.

The encounter is all-ticket, and any tickets purchased for the original match between the sides earlier this week will be valid..

Tuesday's match is a home fixture for Rushden, and will be preceded by an open training session at Sixfields in the afternoon where all supporters are welcome to attend free of charge.

The gates for that will open at 1pm, with the session getting under way at 2pm.

Training is expected to last until around 3-3.15pm.

Meanwhile, tickets for the game at against Andy Peaks' Diamonds side at Wellingborough are available via ticketsource.co.uk/afcrd

Prices are £9 for adults, £6 concessions, £1 for under-18s and free for under-eights who are accompanied by an adult.

Rushden are currently preparing for the start of the Southern League Premier Central campaign.