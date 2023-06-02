Jon Brady's side will go to Stadium MK to take on the Dons on Saturday, July 29, which is the weekend before they begin their Sky Bet League One season.

The match will kick-off at 3pm, and admission will be just £10 for Town season-ticket holders and £12 for non season-ticket holders.

There are also some attractive concessions, with accompanied under-14s getting in for just £1. Full ticket details at the base of this story.

The Cobblers will travel to Stadium MK to play Milton Keynes Dons on July 29

It will be the first meeting between the Cobblers and MK Dons since the league one campaign of 2020/21, and Town's first trip to Stadium MK since February 2021, when they were beaten 4-3.

The two clubs swapped places on the last day of the 2022/23 season, with the Cobblers winning promotion from league two, and Dons sliding to relegation to the bottom tier for the first time since 2019.

That resulted in them sacking manager Mark Jackson, and last week they announced the experienced Graham Alexander as their new head coach.

Alexander has previously managed Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United, Salford City and Motherwell.

The former Scotland international has been out of work since leaving the Steelmen by mutual consent in July, 2022.

The match is the second Cobblers pre-season friendly to be confirmed, following the news that Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City will visit Sixfields on Wednesday, July 19.

The club are also travelling to St Andrews University in Scotland for a week long training camp from July 2.

The new Sky Bet EFL season begins on the weekend of Saturday, August 5.

MK Dons v Cobblers ticket details: Season ticket holders: Adults - £10; Over 65 - £8; Under 25 - £8; Under 21 - £5; Under 14 (accompanied) - £1

Non-season ticket holders: Adults - £12; Over 65 - £10; Under 25 - £10; Under 21 - £6; Under 14 (accompanied) - £1