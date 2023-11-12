Coalville caning the final straw as Kettering Town sack manager Andy Leese

Kettering Town have sacked manager Andy Leese (Picture: Peter Short)

The 60-year-old was only appointed to the role in June, following Lee Glover's departure following relegation from the Vanarama National League North last season.

Leese had previously managed both Enfield Town and Chesham,and was handed the task of steering the Poppies to an instant promotion from the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

But it has not gone to plan, and Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Coalville Town was the final straw for the Poppies board.

That defeat left Kettering in 16th place in the table after 16 matches, just two points above the relegation zone, and 12 points adrift of the promotion play-off places.

The loss to Coalville was the second in a matter of days for the Poppies, who were also beaten 2-1 at Leamington on Tuesday, although prior to that they had won three out of four, including claiming their first home league win of the season in the process in seeing off Royston Town 3-1 last Saturday.

But the decision has been made to relieve Leese of his duties, with a club statement released on Saturday night reading: "We have this evening regrettably had to part company with manager Andy Leese.

"Andy came in with a brief to stabilise the club following relegation last season and he has put his heart and soul into the job.

"With results and performances not being up to expectations we have to make a change now to give any new manager the opportunity to improve on our current situation.

"We thank Andy for his hard work and wish him well for the future.

"The search is now on for a replacement with a view to making a timely announcement."

The Poppies will be without a manager for Tuesday night's all-ticket NFA Hillier Senior Cup quarter-final against Corby Town, but they then have a bit of breathing space as they are without a league game until they entertain leaders Mickleover on Tuesday, November 21.

Saturday's match at ninth-placed Coalville was all over by the half-time break, with the home team racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time.