Clubs to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as football returns

Football clubs will pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II when they return to action this week

Matches across the country were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the National League have now confirmed that matches scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) night and next weekend, which sees a number of teams involved in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, will go ahead as scheduled.

In a statement, the National League said: “The League can confirm that further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, National League fixtures for the week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.

“Clubs, for all fixtures up until the funeral, will observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow night’s games involving Home Counties clubs

Vanarama National League North: Brackley Town v Hereford, Leamington v Kettering Town, Peterborough Sports v Banbury United.

Southern League Premier Central: Stratford Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds.